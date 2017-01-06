Video: Maybelline incluye por primera vez a un hombre en un anuncio

Maybelline la famosa marca de cosméticos, incluyó por primera vez a un hombre en un anuncio. Según informó el Huffington Post, se trata de Manny Gutierrez, conocido por tener una cuenta en YouTube donde comparte tutoriales de belleza.
Gutierrez es el protagonista de la campaña The Boss Life, donde la marca promociona la máscara Big Shot junto a la blogger Shayla Mitchell.
¡Mira los anuncios de Manny para Maybelline aquí!
We knew you couldn't wait! That Boss Life part II starring #bigshotmascara, @makeupshayla, @mannymua733 and #mnysweepstakes winner, @jflowers1533 is here! Make sure you share your boss looks with us using #bigshotmascara and stay tuned for more this 2017 as we will continue to do big things with @makeupshayla, @mannymua733 and YOU. Now, let's get bossed up. 👊🏼
2017 you are off to an AMAZING START OMG! So excited to finally announce that I am part of the @maybelline #bigshotmascara campaign! Honestly I couldn't be more honored thrilled! Thank you to Maybelline for taking a chance on me! I look forward to working together so much more 😍😍😍 #Maybellinepartner #IworkedwithMaybellineOMG #pinchme #notthathardthough