Globos de Oro 2017: Lista completa de ganadores

¡Mira la lista de ganadores de los Globos de Oro 2017!

La gran noche de los premios Globos de Oro 2017 ha llegado. Durante la noche conoceremos quienes son los ganadores entre lo mejor del cine y televisión en Hollywood. La velada será presentada por el comediante Jimmy Fallon que sin duda traerá su buen humor al Beverly Hilton, donde la gala toma vida.

Entre los latinos nominados está Gael García Bernal por su trabajo en la serie “Mozart In The Jungle” y Gina Rodriguez por su participación en “Jane The Virgin”.

¿Quiénes serán los grandes ganadores?

Actualizando en vivo…

LISTA DE GANADORES

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Sing Street

Best Director — Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals / GANADOR

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing

Zootopia

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By the Sea

Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Nicholas Britell, Moonlight

Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Jóhann Jóhannsson, Arrival

Volker Bertelmann and Dustin O’Halloran, Lion

Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams, and Hans Zimmer, Hidden Figures

Best Television Series — Drama

The Crown, Netflix

Game of Thrones, HBO

Stranger Things, Netflix

This Is Us, NBC

Westworld, HBO

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Atlanta, FX / GANADOR

Black-ish, ABC

Mozart in the Jungle, Amazon

Transparent, Amazon

Veep, HBO

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

American Crime, ABC

The Dresser, Starz

The Night Manager, AMC

The Night Of, HBO

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, FX / GANADOR

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath / GANADOR

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Gael García Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish / GANADOR

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story / GANADOR

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

John Lithgow, The Crown

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld