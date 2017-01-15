El exorcista que “habló” con el Diablo todos los días

Photograph by @simonnorfolkstudio … A portrait of the Pope's official exorcist, Father Gabriele Amorth (1925-2016), who claimed to have performed tens of thousands of exorcisms during his career … "I speak with the Devil every day," he said, grinning like a benevolent gargoyle. "I talk to him in Latin. He answers in Italian. I have been wrestling with him, day in day out, for years." His favourite movie? None other than William Peter Blatty’s notorious horror, The Exorcist … “of course, the special effects are exaggerated, but it’s a good film, and substantially exact, based on a respectable novel which mirrored a true story” Posted in memory of Oscar-winning American writer and filmmaker William Peter Blatty, who died yesterday. Father Amorth was photographed by Simon Norfolk in 2001. Follow @simonnorfolkstudio for updates, outtakes, unpublished and archive material. @instituteartist #photojournalism #williampeterblatty #theexorcist #exorcist #simonnorfolk

