Martes 24 de Enero 2017

Las fotos más sexys de Ashley Lands, la fan más hot de los Patriots

Tom Brady y compañía tendrán el apoyo de esta hermosa modelo
Por: Redacción

Ashley Lands, una reconocida modelo, es considera la fan más hot de los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra.

Luego de que el equipo comandado por el quaterback Tom Brady consiguió su boleto al Super Bowl, la chica texana de seguro estará apoyando a los Patriots en el partido decisivo ante los Falcons de Atlanta el próximo 5 de febrero.

Si no la conoces, aquí te dejamos algunas de sus fotos más sexys en Instagram. De nada.

"Here, fire turns into water; Here, the dancing of the rain declares the sun. There's no opposition in existence, no contradiction; Everything supports everything else." -Osho 🌑🌑🌑🌑🌑🌒🌓🌔🌕🌖🌗🌘🌑🌑🌑🌑🌑 Photograph by: @eyesso.eyesso Swim: @wantmylook ▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️From the Instagram of: @ashleymlands #beach #naturallight #swimwear #newwork #lighthousepoint #swim #newwork #beach #light #wherethewildthingsare #look #wlyg #osho #author #existence #white #black #suit #love #quote #gladiator #look #straps #fashion #drama #light ▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️

A photo posted by ASHLEY M. LANDS🖤 (@ashleymlands) on

