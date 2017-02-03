Fotos: Jennifer López tiene una doble en Miss Universo

#Repost @wmag ・・・ "I like the scars that I have." At this point In her career, @JLo has experienced pretty much everything the industry could throw at her and has emerged triumphant as ever. Click the link in our bio to read more. Photo by @MertAlas and @MacPiggott, styled by @Edward_Enninful.

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 2, 2017 at 10:33am PST