Cientos de ballenas murieron en las costas de Nueva Zelanda

Today I was supposed to start the journey back down south to a job. Instead I woke up to a call for help to help save hundreds of whales in the opposite direction. 418 beached. 400+ volunteers. By the time I got there 75% had already died. The tide had come in and they were waiting to see how many would make it out and how many would get beached again. By midday many were stuck again. We worked all day to keep the remaining alive until the tide came in again. This photo is from the magical moment when you have done all you can do and the tide has come in and all you can do is walk away and hope for the best. One of the most magical experiences of my life. It was the most hope I have ever felt in a group of people when it was a sad or painful situation. Here is to working hard, giving back and hoping for the best. #whales #hopeisnotdead #community #giveback #projectjonahnewzealand @projectjonahnz

Ana Maria Lynch-Ramirez (@analynchramirez) Feb 10, 2017