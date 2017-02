J Balvin entra en el libro Guinness de los records con su tema ‘Ginza’

AGRADECIDO!!! SIGO SOÑANDO , REAL Y BUENA VIBRA PAL MUNDO LEGOOOOOO @guinnessworldrecords with @repostapp ・・・ @jbalvin is now officially a Guinness World Records title holder. The singer has been honored with a record for Longest stay at No.1 on the US @billboard Hot Latin Songs chart by a single artist. His hit song 'Ginza' graced the top of the US Hot Latin Songs chart list for an impressive 22 weeks. The single, released in 2015 as part of his fourth album 'Energía’ reached the top of the charts on October 11, 2015 where it stayed until March 12, 2016! The Colombian-born singer has gone on to collaborate with artists ranging from Ariana Grande, Major Lazer and Justin Bieber, to his own recent chart-topping track 'Safari' with Pharrell Williams. We are thrilled to recognize his accomplishment as an impressive milestone in his career. Congratulations J Balvin! Click the link in our bio to watch his video interview! #guinnessworldrecords #jbalvin #ginza #energia #colombia #singer #celebrity #justinbieber #NYMFW #fashionweek #nyc #records #arianagrande #majorlazer #pharrell #safari #singer #sing

