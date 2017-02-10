Video: El accesorio que usa esta chica para maquillarse causa alboroto en Instagram

Laila Tahri es una famosa vlogger de consejos de belleza y maquillaje. En Instagram tiene casi 85,000 seguidores y comparte muchos de sus tutoriales de maquillaje en su canal de YouTube.
Recientemente causó polémica con uno de sus videos al mostrar una técnica muy inusual para maquillarse: el uso de un preservativo.
Tahri explicó en su post que introduce la esponja de maquillaje en un condón para evitar que absorba demasiado producto y porque el látex logra una aplicación suave sobre el rostro.
Para ello, primero hay que lavar muy bien el preservativo a fin de evitar que alguna sustancia del lubricante provoque alergias en la piel.
Posteriormente el producto se aplica directamente sobre el látex y se procede a su aplicación.
Mira el video:
APPLYING MAKEUP WITH A CONDOM?! The video is now on my youtube channel. 😂🙈Link in my bio. _ If you watch my youtube video. You know that i washed the condom first. And i know i applied a wrong foundation shade. I fixed it later with the concealer. I was to lazy to take it off. _ I came up with this idea because of that i love using a sponge. But it absorbs so much product. With using the condom around it HAHA it doesnt absorb any product and it applies super smooth! ________ @anastasiabeverlyhills brow pro palette (used Ebony) & modern renaissance @labelle_uk @amadea_dashurie matte liquid lipsticks Vamp Addict & Pink Latte & Nude Souffle (used on lips and eyes) @yourlashesofficial lashes Nasira @girlactik matte bronzer cabo @gorgeouscosmeticsofficial conceal it light natural @motivescosmetics shimmer powder Bombshell @zwitsalofficial baby powder @contourcosmetics all day spray @lorealmakeup infallible 24h foundation ___ Brushes @anastasiabeverlyhills 7B, A25, A3, A28, A23 @sigmabeauty F25, F66 @motivescosmetics powder @realtechniques sponge ____ @wakeupandmakeup @hudabeauty @eyelive4beauty @shimycatsmua @maryhadalittleglam @allmodernmakeup @slaysolutely @makeupforbarbies @thebeautybombb @nikkietutorials