Viernes 24 de Febrero 2017

¿A la banca rota? Mayweather podría estar en problemas de dinero

Seguir con el mismo ritmo de vida y lujos que cuando estaba en activo podría ser la "tumba" financiera del exboxeador

Por: Redacción

Durante años, Floyd Mayweather se ha mantenido en la élite de los deportistas mejor pagados de todo el mundo, hecho que el exboxeador se la pasa presumiendo en redes sociales, mostrándole a todo el mundo los excesos y derroches que suele hacer para pasársela bien.

Pero de acuerdo a Tony Robbins, autor de libros de autoayuda y orador muy reconocido en Estados Unidos, todo parece indicar que las arcas de “Money” comienzan a vaciarse y es muy probable que esté atravesando por serios problemas de dinero.

Según Robbins, Mayweather Jr. estaría lidiando con un grave problema por el que atraviesan todas las personas que tienen un origen humilde y que gracias a su esfuerzo y trabajo, llegan a ser gente importante y sobre todo, con muy buenos ingresos económicos.

El autor indica que todo mundo cae en el error de que con trabajar arduamente, ser inteligentes y tener llegar a tener el status quo tenemos ya la vida arreglada; sin embargo, pocos trazan un verdadero plan de vida a mediano y largo plazo.

Este motivador explica que el expugilista podría estar pasando un momento complicado, en el que aún no acaba de entender que ya no puede llevar la misma vida, intensa y llena de lujos, porque ya no percibe las mismas ganancias como cuando estaba en activo.

La revista Business Insider calcula que Mayweather gasta unos 75 millones de dólares al año y que muy probablemente esto esté trayéndole graves problemas, como el no pagar impuestos o no cumplir con la liquidación de algunos pagos o préstamos, delitos que podrían acarrearle conflictos con las autoridades.

Con base en este análisis realizado por Robbins, varios son los medios que especulan que es por esta razón que le urge cerrar el combate contra Conor McGregor, el cual no ha podido concretarse debido a la paga desigual que haría que el estadounidense se lleve cerca de 100 millones de dólares en comparación con los 15 millones prometidos al irlandés.

