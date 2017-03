Gina Rodriguez y America Ferrera desafían a Donald Trump

Women are full human beings. Glorious, creative, flawed, intrinsically valuable, miraculous human beings. I'll say it loud and proud until the world we live in- our culture, our art, our policies, our practices, our healthcare, our workplace, our schools, our justice system – is a reflection of this simple truth. And I'll be the loudest one celebrating when we no longer need an International Women's Day to shine light on the fact of gender inequality. Oh, happy day! #internationalwomensday #DayWithoutAWoman

A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on Mar 8, 2017 at 6:34pm PST