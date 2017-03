Documental de Dwayne Johnson mira a jóvenes presos ante segunda oportunidad

Moment I stepped foot inside this Dade County boot camp prison years ago, I knew in my gut it was a special place where redemption is earned. This passion project documentary of mine is as real and as hard core as it gets. Mark your calendars for MARCH 27th. Join our @sevenbucksprod and our partners at @HBO as we shine the light on a boot camp prison that's making a real difference. Redemption ain't given. It's earned. #RockAndAHardPlace #HBODocumentariesFilm #SevenBucksProductions MARCH 27 on @HBO.

A post shared by therock (@therock) on Mar 6, 2017 at 3:21pm PST