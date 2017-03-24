El acoso sexual que una modelo sufrió en plena sesión y quedó registrado en fotos

Catcalling is not ok. . Our photoshoot was 45 minutes long, starting at 1 pm in downtown Chico. My friend was sexually harassed SEVEN different times. It ranged from aggressive hollering from cars, an inappropriate back rub with one hand sliding towards her butt before she pulled away (this man was walking WITH HIS FAMILY when he did that), guys telling her she has a great ass, etc. . This gentleman in the back walked past her, turned around, grabbed his genitals through his pants, and began rubbing them dramatically as I took this picture. He did that for a good 10 seconds. At 1 pm. In public. Downtown. . This is her reaction the very moment I told her what was happening. . She is past annoyed, past disgust, past fear. . She is exhausted. . Exhausted of having to suppress her self-expression in order to protect herself from unwarranted public sexual advances. . This is real, and it needs to stop. . #nomorecatcalls Model: Kailyn Erb @kre98 . @roarincain . #everydaysexism #Imnotafraidtosayit #whenIwas #feminism #fem2 #astrosh #LikeALadyDoc #InternationalWomensDay #NoWomanEver #MyOvariesMadeMeDoIt #WhyWomenDontReport #nastywoman #Imanastywomanbecause #sexism #sexist #sexualharrassment #rapeculture #catcall #catcalling #nomorecatcalls #nomore #freethenipple #Femen #feminist

