Lil Mario, el niño boxeador que destruye hígados en su duro entrenamiento

This is Lil mario 5 years old in petter gym in Pawtucket….only started to train for 3weeks them stop for 4years them came back at 9years old an been training for 2years stright we have alotta work to do but we getting there..we humble to work with champions an spar with champions will only make us better 😎

A post shared by Mario (@lil_mario_the_underdog_) on Apr 6, 2017 at 10:06am PDT