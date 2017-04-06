Lil Mario, el niño boxeador que destruye hígados en su duro entrenamiento

La joven promesa del boxeo estadounidense empieza a ganar notoriedad en redes sociales

Por: Redacción

Lil Mario es un pequeño boxeador estadounidense que empieza a sobresalir por su gran potencial.

La gran promesa de la “dulce ciencia” ha ganado notoriedad en una cuenta de Instagram en donde se puede seguir el arduo entrenamiento que lleva el pequeño.

A sus 11 años, Lil Mario ya acapara la atención de la gente que sigue el boxeo infantil y este niño ya cuenta con más de 3 mil seguidores en Instagram.

Hace unos días, en su cuenta (lil_mario_the_underdog_) aparecieron un par de videos en donde el niño tiene que pegar a otros chicos mayor a él. La potencia de su gancho de zurda quedó comprobada y con eso desató algunos comentarios de elogios.

“No hay muchas personas mayores que puedan soportar un golpe al cupero así, ese hombrecito tien un gancho infernal”, comentó una persona.

“Carajo, ese chico es una bestia”, agregó otro más.

“Asesino de hígados”, resumió otra persona.

Estos videos muestran la evolución de Lil Mario a través de los años

Petter Manfredo also a member on board to help Lil mario get better when he has spare time cuz he works with pros..so he has 3 coach's now ME Hersey an petter.GOD WILLING AN ALWAYS STAY HUMBLE AN PUT GOD FRIST…WE HUNTING DOWN THEN NATIONAL BELTS!!!…WE GONNA B RANKED THIS YEAR! WORKING WITH THE BEST KIDS IN SPARING …BUBBA..LIL RICHIE…AN LENOX….IT DOESN'T GET NO BETTER OUT HERE IN MY CITY…AN ALSO THANK MY OUT OF TOWN.FAMILY.PHILLY.ALWAYS ANOTHER HOME FOR US..SO WE WORKING WITH THE BEST SOUTHPAWS ..AN THE BEST OF THE BEST AN ONE OF MY FAVORITE FIGHTERS..RIGHT HANDED LIL FUTURE.WITH THAT LIST OF TALENT IT DON'T GET ANY BETTER…THANKS I'M HUMBLE AN GREATFULL TO HAVE ALL OF U KIDS HELPING MY SON .🙏🙏🙏🙏💪💪💪💪

A post shared by Mario (@lil_mario_the_underdog_) on

