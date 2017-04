Star Wars: Se filtran primeros detalles del personaje de Benicio del Toro en ‘The Last Jedi’

ICYMI: New rumored details on Benicio Del Toro's character & ship from "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"(2017) have emerged: "He is either named D.J. or it is his code name used by the production. He wears all black. He has a trench coat on with a Han Solo-style belt at his waist to hold his blaster. His hair is short. He also has a strange cap that doesn’t have a bill to it. He looks slimy and dirty but the bill-less cap makes him look sort of like a throwback to a different era. He belongs in the criminal underworld by the looks of him. The man in black-style character we heard about is certainly there but his style evokes a few things in the design." "His ship is really fancy. The interior looks like something you would see from Canto Bight. It looks like if someone took the J.J. Abrams Star Trek films and designed the interior of the Falcon for a new Trek film. The cockpit has a very nice singular red seat for him to pilot from. In the back of the ship, it has a communal section like the Falcon where a crew could sit and socialize. But instead of dingy white seats and a chess board it has a very nice bright curved blue booth with a table (no word on a chess board) and it looks more like a nice hotel than something Han Solo would live in." Source: makingstarwars.net #StarWarsTheLastJedi #TheLastJedi #StarWars #Lucasfilm #Disney #MarkHamill #LukeSkywalker #CarrieFisher #PrincessLeia #GeneralLeia #AdamDriver #KyloRen #DaisyRidley #Rey #JohnBoyega #Finn #OscarIsaac #PoeDameron #LupitaNyongo #MazKanata #GwendolineChristie #CaptainPhasma #AndySerkis #SupremeLeaderSnoke #BenicioDelToro #LauraDern #KellyMarieTran #RianJohnson #2017

