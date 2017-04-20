El trending de Instagram: las cejas “pluma”

La red social impuso un nuevo estilo de belleza de cejas entre sus seguidores, ¿te animas a copiarlo?

Así lucen las "cejas pluma".
Por: Redacción

Las tendencias de belleza, en tiempos de redes sociales, van y vienen a la velocidad de la luz y los influencers no quieren perderse el tren. Después del glitter y las cejas en colores brillantes, esta semana, sorprendió una artista de make up con una nueva versión. En vez de definidas, rellenas o en colores, ahora las cejas se usan en forma de plumas.

El fenómeno de la web surgió con la maquilladora finlandesa, Stella Sironen. Desde su cuenta, posteó la foto de un ojo multicolor con sombras rosadas y azul pastel y pestañas azules, pero lo más llamativo de la imagen fue el peinado de la ceja. Sironen la separó horizontalmente para que se pareciera a la pluma de un pájaro.

Mientras que la mayoría de los artistas de maquillaje recomendaría una máscara transparente en gel, Sironen usó un pegamento transparente, del tipo escolar .”Estoy empezando esta nueva tendencia; por favor recreénla y úsenla todos los días“, subtituló la foto. Será cuestión de probarla.

