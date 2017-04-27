Johnny Depp sorprende a fans en Disney disfrazado como Jack Sparrow

En la atracción de Piratas del Caribe del famoso parque temático, el protagonista de la saga hizo una aparición sorpresa

¡Mantente al día con las noticias de interés de los Hispanos!

Sigue a La Prensa en Facebook

Johnny Depp sorprende a fans en Disney disfrazado como Jack Sparrow
Depp se tomó el tiempo de interactuar con la audiencia.
Por: Redacción

Todo parecía ser un día normal en la atracción de Piratas del Caribe del Disneyland Resort en Anaheim, California. Sin embargo, un hecho inesperado cambió el curso de las cosas. Johnny Depp decidió sorprender a los visitantes del parque temático y, en uno de los puntos del recorrido de la atracción de la famosa saga de aventuras, se les apareció súbitamente caracterizado como Jack Sparrow.

Depp no sólo se volvió a meter en la piel del carismático personaje para verbalizar sus punzantes frases sino que además se tomó el tiempo de interactuar con la audiencia, quien no tardó demasiado en compartir en las redes la inolvidable experiencia de verlo al actor interpretar el famoso rol en vivo y en directo.

Recordemos que esta no es la primera vez que Depp se caracteriza como Sparrow para sorprender a sus fanáticos. En julio de 2015 había hecho lo mismo para visitar un hospital de niños en Australia.

La quinta entrega de Piratas del Caribe, ‘Dead Men Tell No Tales’, se estrenará el próximo mes de mayo.

MY LIFE IS COMPLETE OMG #johnnydepp #captainjacksparrow

A post shared by Jessica Nicole🎀 (@jesskanicole_) on

It's not everyday that you come to Disneyland and see Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow in the pirates attraction surprising fans and having their reactions recorded lol. 😂 Due to the popularity of this video and comments, we can't respond but We give our consent to repost with credit to those of you asking. 📸 To everyone else asking, this wasn't a known event. It was a surprise and yes Johnny Depp really did dress up as Captain Jack Sparrow and was talking to guests. They were filming boats interacting with him and we are thinking it's new promo for the new Pirates of the Caribbean – Dead Men Tell No Tales film which is coming out May 26, 2017. This video was filmed Wednesday 4/26/17 °o° Thank you @evil_queen ❤️🙏🏻😘 #PiratesOfTheCaribbean #POTC #DeadmanTellNoTales #JohnnyDepp #JackSparrow #CaptainJackSparrow #Pirates #Disney #DisneyParks #DisneyGram #Disneyland #DisneylandResort #DL #DLR #HappiestPlaceOnEarth #DisneySide #GetHappier #DisneylandAnnualPass #AnnualPass #AP #DisneylandCastMember #CastMember #CM #TheDisneylandTwins

A post shared by The Disneyland Twins (@thedisneylandtwins) on

Te recomendamos

Horóscopo

Lee tu carta astral

por El Niño Prodigio

También te puede interesar

¡Síguenos en Facebook y comparte tu contenido favorito!

Te Puede Interesar

Clasificados

Encuentra lo que necesitas