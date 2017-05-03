Estas fotos de animales nos enseñan a los humanos el valor de una madre

National Geographic celebra el Día de la Madre con las imágenes de las mamás más increíbles del mundo animal

El 14 de mayo es el Día de la Madre en Estados Unidos, una de las celebraciones que más nos gusta a los hispanos.

Para ir abriendo boca queremos compartirles estas fotos de animales con su mamás, que no sólo nos parecen preciosas, sino que creemos que tienen mucho que enseñarnos a los humanos.

Gracias a nuestros amigos de National Geographic por compartirnos estas fotos. El canal Nat Geo está celebrando el Día de la Madre con una programación en la que quieren mostrar a la mamás más increíbles del mundo animal.

El especial “Día de la Madre” de National Geographic (en inglés)

Safari Live: Mother’s Day Special

Premieres Sunday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET

Safari Live is back with a special broadcast dedicated to the awesome animal mothers of the African wilderness. Not only are the guides giving you a front-row seat to safari rides in South Africa’s famous Kruger National Park, but they are also live broadcasting from the iconic Maasai Mara to showcase its incredible wildlife — such as herds of elephants, packs of endangered wild dogs, prides of lions, cheetahs, leopards and hyenas, among many others. It’s a Safari Live first you won’t want to miss!

Animal Moms: Happy Birthday!

Premieres Sunday, May 14, at 8 p.m. ET

Discover the incredible stories of the mothers of the animal kingdom. We begin with the heartwarming moments immediately following birth, when animal moms establish their magical bonds with their newborns as they welcome them into the world. From their youngsters’ first steps to their first meals, see how the animal mothers’ maternal instincts kick in to keep their young safe, fed and healthy.

Animal Moms: Terrible Twos

Premieres Sunday, May 14, at 9 p.m. ET

Explore how animal moms cope when their youngsters grow from infants to toddlers. Just like for human babies, play time is extremely important for these baby animals, and their animal moms have their work cut out for them. From pygmy goats learning just how high they can climb to baby lambs learning how to use their voices, these adorable stories show just how similar animals are to us. Discover animal moms’ tactics for tackling tantrums, the way they handle bullies and their ingenious methods for child care.

Animal Moms: Home Schooled

Premieres Sunday, May 14, at 10 p.m. ET

Just like human babies, animal babies learn by mimicking their mothers. It’s essential that they acquire all of the skills that will help keep them alive in the wild. Explore how animal mothers teach their young how to communicate, behave and find food. Also, witness a group of super-surrogate moms that are vital in preserving the future of various species.