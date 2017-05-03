La niña que dice que será la primera mujer en la NBA

¡Mantente al día con las noticias de interés de los Hispanos!

Sigue a La Prensa en Facebook

Por: Redacción

Tiene apenas 7 años, pero la pequeña Jaliyah Manuel tiene claro su objetivo: convertirse en la primera mujer en jugar en la NBA.  

Y aunque esto puede escucharse como un sueño casi imposible de alcanzar, no se ve tan descabellado cuando se ven sus videos y la forma en la que esta niña prodigio se desenvuelve en el basquetbol mixto.

Jaliyah es toda una sensación en redes sociales y en su cuenta de Instagram ya cuenta con más de 100 mil seguidores.

La pequeña sorprende en sus entrenamientos y en los partidos en los que se le puede ver logrando dobles y triples con mucha habilidad.

Su ídolo es LeBron James, quien al ver la forma de jugar de la pequeña quedó maravillado y se encontró con ella, además de regalarle un jersey autografiado.

Y por si fuera poco, Jaliyah cuenta también con su línea de ropa deportiva. Sin duda se estará hablando mucho de esta pequeñita en los próximos años.

Te recomendamos

Horóscopo

Lee tu carta astral

por El Niño Prodigio

También te puede interesar

¡Síguenos en Facebook y comparte tu contenido favorito!

Te Puede Interesar

Clasificados

Encuentra lo que necesitas