Video: Chris Pratt pide perdón tras comentario ‘ignorante’

Chris Pratt compartió a través de Instagram que estuvo reflexionando sobre el audio en los videos que se comparten en la red social y dedujo que le hacen falta subtítulos.
La estrella de “Guardians of the Galaxy” se disculpó por no haber reparado antes en la importancia que tienen los textos en los clips, no sólo para las personas que revisan Instagram desde su trabajo en silencio, sino para aquellos que por alguna discapacidad nunca pueden oírlos.
“Como sea, entendí que hacer eso es increíblemente insensible para muchos compañeros allá afuera, quienes dependen de los subtítulos“, señaló.
“Más de 38 millones de estadounidenses viven con alguna discapacidad auditiva. Así que quiero pedir disculpas. Yo tengo en mi vida gente que padece esta discapacidad y la última cosa que querría en el mundo sería ofenderlas a ellas a cualquiera que tuviera ésta u otra discapacidad”, agregó.
También dijo, “En el futuro intentaré ser menos ignorante sobre el asunto”.
El histrión, de 37 años, reclamó a los desarrolladores de la aplicación por no tener una opción de subtítulos.
“¿Por qué Instagram no tiene algún tipo de tecnología para agregar automáticamente subtítulos en estos videos? O al menos la opción. Yo hice una pequeña exploración y parece que carece de un área así. ¿No puede tener una opción para subtítulos o algo?
“Les (a los desarrolladores de Instagram) he hecho ganar mucho dinero con mis videos y fotos. Esencialmente compartiéndome gratis. Yo sé que ellos lucran. Así que entiéndelo, Instagram: pon subtítulos en tu aplicación. #CCInstaNow”, concluyó.
Pratt acompañó su queja con un video en el cual se comunica con lenguaje de señas.
Instagram does this thing where it mutes all the videos it shows and forces you to turn on the volume in order to hear them. (maybe because most people are watching those videos at work when they should be working and don't want to get caught. I know that's when I do it. 😬) So when I made a video recently with subtitles, and requested that people turn up the volume and not just "read the subtitles" it was so people wouldn't scroll past the video on mute, thus watching and digesting the information in the video. HOWEVER, I realize now doing so was incredibly insensitive to the many folks out there who depend on subtitles. More than 38 million Americans live with some sort of hearing disability. So I want to apologize. I have people in my life who are hearing-impaired, and the last thing in the world I would want to do is offend them or anybody who suffers from hearing loss or any other disability. So truly from the bottom of my heart I apologize. Thanks for pointing this out to me. In the future I'll try to be a little less ignorant about it. Now… I know some of you are going to say, "Hey! Chris only apologized because his publicist made him!" Well. That is not the case. As always I control my social media. Nobody else. And I am doing this because I'm actually really sorry. Apologies are powerful. I don't dole them out Willy-Nilly. This is one of those moments where I screwed up and here's me begging your pardon. I hope you accept my apology. And on that note. Why doesn't Instagram have some kind of technology to automatically add subtitles to its videos? Or at least the option. I did a little exploring and it seems lacking in that area. Shouldn't there be an option for closed captioning or something? I've made them lord knows how much money with my videos and pictures. Essentially sharing myself for free. I know they profit. So… GET ON IT INSTAGRAM!!! Put closed captioning on your app. #CCinstaNow