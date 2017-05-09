FOTOS: Pareja de California se casa en el Everest y el testimonio es espectacular

Caminatas de seis horas sin parar, 15 grados bajo cero y más de 5000 metros de altura hay detrás de las fotos de casamiento de esta pareja californiana. Fans de los deportes y de la naturaleza, Ashley Schmeider y James Sisson eligieron uno de los campos base del Everest para que fuera el escenario de su día más especial.
Here's a behind-the-scenes shot while shooting James and Ashley Schmieder after they saw each other for the first time in wedding attire around 4 degrees Fahrenheit, up near 17,500 feet, near Kala Patar, day before base camp. (Mt. Everest is the darker mountain in the back on the right with the cloud cover). Tomorrow I'm posting on the blog the actual wedding images.
Para llegar al objetivo, viajaron con su fotógrafo (especialista en fotos de casamientos “extremos”) durante 3 semanas. Al final del camino, ella se vistió de blanco y el usó un traje impoluto para contrastar con el increíble paisaje.
Our Mount Everest Adventure wedding story has gone viral, national and international, with 44k shares alone in the last day from the UK's Daily Mail post, now Cosmopolitan, Yahoo Style!, contacted by Today.com. I'm getting multiple media requests around the world for interviews and publications, pretty incredible.
De fondo, el pico del monte más alto, las nubes de mil colores y la nieve. Lo que no se ve es que abajo de todo el lujo tenían botas de alta montaña. Después de la travesía, dijeron que nunca se hubieran imaginado algo tan demandante. Al ver las fotos, creemos que valió la pena.
Las fotos son de Charleston Churchill, fotógrafo de bodas de aventura. Si quieres ver más de sus imágenes síguelo en Instagram.