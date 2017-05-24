Alexa Dellanos a quienes critican sus fotos HOT: “Soy una intelectual”

Alexandra, la hija de Myrka Dellanos, dio su primera entrevista para aclarar por qué se expone tanto en las redes sociales, y eligió a la excompañera de su mamá, María Celeste Arrarás. Allí aclaró que en realidad ella es una persona intelectual y pensante.
De visita a ‘Al Rojo Vivo’, Alexa dijo que está lista para ser parte del medio artístico, que desde los 3 años, cuando veía a su mamá y a María Celeste en ‘Primer Impacto’, soñaba con algún día estar en la televisión. También contó que es parte de una agencia de modelo francesa, y que quiere lanzarse pronto como actriz.
If you tone yourself down to find success in the same way everyone else has, how will the world see YOU? The beauty of being different will never go out of style. For once in my life, I am accepting myself 100%, going forward with what I love and leaving anything that could potentially get in my way, behind me. P.S. – I always get questions about my hair extensions, I'm wearing @truehairmiamipro virgin human hair tape-ins from @truehairmiamisalon.
Sobre la polémica que ha desatado sus sensuales fotos en las redes sociales, Alexa le dijo a María Celeste: “Yo no pensé estar en Instagram como una carrera, lo hice como para tener un tiempo bueno para mostrar mi vida, y ahora es un negocio porque me ofrecen marcas para posar con fotos, productos, hoteles para viajar”.
Además dijo que lo que hace no es una provocación sino su estilo de vida: “Yo enseño lo que yo quiero, pero no es para hacer sentir mal a nadie, sino porque así soy yo. Soy una persona libre, y no tengo ropa no porque quiero enseñar sino porque así soy yo. La gente toma eso y me critican y dicen que me gusta enseñar porque soy promiscua, y no lo soy y si lo fuera yo no juzgo a nadie”.
A girl should be two things: what she wants and who she wants. As a feminist, my biggest fight is not against men, but against people who have told me what kind of woman I am supposed to be. I grew up as an only child to a hard-working single mother, who was criticized for not being a stay-at-home mom like most of the mothers at my private school. It was women who gossiped about my mother and what kind of mom they believed she should be. What people don't know is that my mother's incredible work ethic has been by far my biggest inspiration to never give up on my dreams. My mom has been an exceptional parent, as well as a forever best friend. She never failed to show me love and unconditional support. It is because of her and the way she has raised me that I am so passionate about women's rights and equality. Appreciate the women around you for all they do, but mostly, accept them for who they are. Empower them always; thank them for the gift of life and remember that you wouldn't be here if it weren't for one woman. Never limit a woman to what she can't do, because chances are, she'll surprise you every time. Never underestimate the power of a woman.
Más allá de haber hecho de las redes sociales una carrera, como ella misma lo dijo, asegura que no es una joven sin nada en el cerebro, todo lo contrario: “No soy solo una ropa que me pongo, soy una persona intelectual, se de la vida, me gusta ayudar a las personas, quiero tener una organización para ayudar a las mujeres, y por eso quiero abrirme más para enseñar”.
También confesó que para su mamá al principio fue muy difícil entender los ataques y aceptarlos.
“Al principio fue difícil… Ella estaba leyendo los comentarios y viendo las fotos y diciéndome que no podía lucir así porque ella no quiere que la gente piense que yo no tengo más, que no tengo una educación, un corazón o un cerebro. Y un día todo el mundo va a ver que tengo un camino diferente”.
Alexa también le aseguró a María Celeste que ella no se viste o desviste para que la vean los hombres, sino las mujeres y se atrevan a hacer lo mismo que ella: libres.
Aquí en el set de @alrojovivo con mi tía de la tele @mariacelestearraras que me vio nacer! For those of you who don't know, this amazing woman is my mom's ex co-host and her lifetime friend, who we have always considered family. Thank you for having me on your show. I am honored to have the privilege to be mentored by such powerful and influential women. Can't wait to see what the future holds. ❤️