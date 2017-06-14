Laci Kay Somers es la musa inspiradora del campeonato de los Warriors ¡Mira sus fotos!

Golden State puso el fuego en la pista y esta instructora estadounidense de fitness con su apoyo en las redes
Sigue a La Prensa en Facebook
Laci Kay Somers es la musa inspiradora del campeonato de los Warriors ¡Mira sus fotos!
La modelo y fitness lover Laci Kay Somers es la fan número uno de los Golden State Warriors.
Por: Agencia Reforma

Stephen Curry aportó la puntería, Kevin Durant sumó la garra y el talento, pero la modelo Laci Kay Somers demostró con su manejo de los “balones” que fue clave para la coronación de los Warriors de Golden State.

Fotografías con poca ropa o con escotes que dejan ver todo el poder de su “ofensiva”, pero la mayoría de las veces luciendo la casaca del conjunto de Oakland, provocaron que esta instructora estadounidense de fitness fuera considerada la musa de la quinteta dirigida por Steve Kerr.

Aunque para las predicciones no salió tan buena, pues vaticinó que la Final de la NBA se iría al séptimo juego y Golden State logró el título en el quinto episodio, sus más de 8 millones de seguidores en Instagram agradecían cualquiera de sus publicaciones.

Además de describirse como modelo, cantante y actriz, Laci es una fiel amante de los deportes, razón por la que también ha sido relacionada con el ex golfista Tiger Woods; hay quienes aseguran que estuvieron juntos antes de la reciente detención del “Tigre”.

Alrededor de la web

Horóscopo

Lee tu carta astral

por El Niño Prodigio

También te puede interesar

¡Síguenos en Facebook y comparte tu contenido favorito!

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos