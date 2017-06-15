Modelo tiene dos colores de piel por “absorber” a su gemela

Taylor Muhl es una modelo de Estados Unidos, que aunque a simple vista parece una mujer normal, tiene un interesante secreto físico que ha revelado en redes sociales y que la hace única en este planeta.
Taylor ha compartido en redes sociales distintas fotografías en donde muestra a todos que por alguna extraña razón posee dos tonos de piel, lo cual se hace más evidente en la zona del abdomen.
My secret is… I AM MY OWN TWIN! I have a genetic condition called, Chimersim. I'm a fraternal twin who absorbed my sibling in the womb. I carry my twins genetic make up within my own body, which is the second color skin pigmentation on my torso. There's only 100 cases documented in the world at this time. I'm on a mission to spread Human Chimera awareness and what it can entail. _ To hear details about my condition and story watch today's episode of @thedoctorstv on @cbstv (LA time) at 2:00pm. _ This photo was shot outdoors in natural light, in cold weather by the amazing @jimjordanphotography My twins genetic make up always shows on my torso, but when my body temperature is cold the pigmentation is more prominent, then when my body temperature is lukewarm. _ I felt it was important to show my entire physical demarcation because… In the entertainment business there's an overwhelming amount of pressure to appear physically perfect or within a certain physical stereotype. I hope by showing my own imperfections I can inspire others who have physical abnormalities or who are different, to never let that stop them from pursuing their dreams, to love themselves unconditionally and to know they're beautiful just the way they are! #taylormuhl #humanchimera
¿Por qué Muhl tiene esta condición?
Durante 33 años, la modelo creció como si fuera hija única; sin embargo, recientemente se enteró que su madre había concebido a unas gemelas pero que por extrañas circunstancias, durante el embarazo, Taylor terminó por “absorber” a su hermana, provocando así que tenga dos tipos distintos de ADN en su organismo.
“Cuando tenía seis años, siempre le preguntaba a mi mamá si tuve alguna hermana gemela, pero ella siempre se mostró tan confundida al respecto”, comentó la también cantante.
A dicho trastorno se le conoce como quimerismo, el cual produce dos tipos de células diferentes, así como dos sistemas inmunes, por lo que esta mujer es dos personas en una.