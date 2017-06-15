Modelo tiene dos colores de piel por “absorber” a su gemela

My secret is… I AM MY OWN TWIN! I have a genetic condition called, Chimersim. I'm a fraternal twin who absorbed my sibling in the womb. I carry my twins genetic make up within my own body, which is the second color skin pigmentation on my torso. There's only 100 cases documented in the world at this time. I'm on a mission to spread Human Chimera awareness and what it can entail. _ To hear details about my condition and story watch today's episode of @thedoctorstv on @cbstv (LA time) at 2:00pm. _ This photo was shot outdoors in natural light, in cold weather by the amazing @jimjordanphotography My twins genetic make up always shows on my torso, but when my body temperature is cold the pigmentation is more prominent, then when my body temperature is lukewarm. _ I felt it was important to show my entire physical demarcation because… In the entertainment business there's an overwhelming amount of pressure to appear physically perfect or within a certain physical stereotype. I hope by showing my own imperfections I can inspire others who have physical abnormalities or who are different, to never let that stop them from pursuing their dreams, to love themselves unconditionally and to know they're beautiful just the way they are! #taylormuhl #humanchimera

