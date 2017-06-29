Por qué la hija de Jenni Rivera defiende a su padre que la abusó sexualmente

La vida de la familia Rivera ha estado llena de complicaciones y tragedias, que comenzaron mucho tiempo antes de que Jenni llegara al estrellato como la “Diva de la Banda”.
En las múltiples biografías que se han publicado de la cantante aparece el nombre de su primer pareja, Trinidad Marín. Entre los escabrosos detalles de su tormentosa relación, está el abuso sexual al que sometió este hombre a sus hijas Chiquis y Jacquelin Melina, así como a su hermana, Rosie.
Por las atrocidades que este hombre le hizo a su familia, paga en la cárcel una condena de 31 años, pero una de sus hijas ha decidido darle una nueva oportunidad e integrarlo a su vida.
Jacquelin Melina, la tercera de las cinco hijas de Jenni, perdonó a su padre para luego visitarlo y convivir con él en prisión. La decisión que a muchos les puede parecer incomprensible, es un gesto de amor por la vida, según explicó ella misma.
“Algunos de ustedes deben estar preguntándose, ¿por qué ella quisiera tener algún tipo de relación con ese hombre? ¿Cómo le hace eso a su mamá?”, se pregunta en una publicación en Instagram, donde además dejó ver una foto con su padre.
I'm sharing a very important picture with you all. It's one that I cherish with all my heart. This picture was taken exactly 1 year and 2 days ago. It was the first time I went to go see my dad after 18 years or so. I can't describe the feelings I had felt that day. It was surreal and scary. Bittersweet, I felt anxiety and a little bit of disappointment at the circumstances of our meeting because I was forced to realize and face that all the tragedy my mother and family went through was real. Many of you might feel confused especially if you've seen #MariposaDeBarrio, the television series about my moms life. It paints a very scary and ugly picture of my father. And I'm know the things that are portrayed are true because details from that series come directly from my moms and my families testimonies. BUT I also know that since it is a novela series it's also dramatized. So you may be asking why would she ever want a relationship with that man? Or How can she do this to her mom? First thing, my mom was such an amazing woman that she never suppressed my desire/need to have my dad in my life nor did she force me to hate him. Second, I choose to have a relationship with him because he is my father! Cause no matter what I love him. I'm a person who has made so many mistakes in my past. So 2nd chances our crucially important to me and I truly believe In the power of forgiveness. Yes, the choices he made were terrible but I forgive him and believe he is and will continue to be better. No sin is too big for God #MariposaDeBarrio #restoration #forgiveness #transformationtuesday
“Lo primero es que mi mamá fue tan maravillosa, que nunca suprimió mi deseo o necesidad de tener a mi papá en mi vida. Tampoco me obligó a odiarlo. En segundo lugar, decidí establecer una relación con él porque es mi papá, porque no importa qué (haya pasado) yo lo amo”, explicó.
La ahora joven madre, tuvo un pasado lleno de conflictos y abuso de sustancias, por lo que cree que todos merecen redimirse.
“Las decisiones que tomó fueron terribles, pero lo perdono y creo que está y seguirá mejorando… ningún pecado es demasiado grande para Dios”, concluyó.
Chiquis Rivera no se ha atrevido a ir a la prisión a visitarlo, aunque admitió que lo ha perdonado y habló con él por teléfono. Según Univision, Michael, otro de sus hijos, es el más reacio a perdonarlo.