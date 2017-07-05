Pasajero humilla a modelo XL y ella se vengó en pleno vuelo

#thesecurves house all the most wonderful parts of me. i have a heart of gold, a headstrong brain, a compassionate soul, and an infallible will to be my truest self. #thesecurves can achieve anything i put my mind to and to top it off, i feel confident and sexy as i move through the world. i love @torridfashion bralettes for comfort AND fashion. if you have torrid intimates, post a photo and tag #thesecurves/@torridfashion to join the party. ❤

A post shared by natalie. (@nataliemeansnice) on Jan 26, 2017 at 3:55pm PST