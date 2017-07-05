Pasajero humilla a modelo XL y ella se vengó en pleno vuelo

Las presiones que deben vivir las personas que no tienen un tamaño físico socialmente aceptado son enormes. Uno de los ejemplos más visibles y extendidos es la falta de regulación de una ley de talles. Pero hay otros casos, algunos casi imperceptibles que, tristemente, resuenan sólo cuando los implicados son famosos. Así fue el caso de Natalie Hage, una modelo XL, que se enfrentó con un pasajero que viajaba al lado suyo en un vuelo.
Hage vio cómo el hombre mensajeaba a otra persona con comentarios horribles hacia ella: “Me está aplastando tanto que estoy dejando una marca de mi cuello en la ventana”.
#thesecurves house all the most wonderful parts of me. i have a heart of gold, a headstrong brain, a compassionate soul, and an infallible will to be my truest self. #thesecurves can achieve anything i put my mind to and to top it off, i feel confident and sexy as i move through the world. i love @torridfashion bralettes for comfort AND fashion. if you have torrid intimates, post a photo and tag #thesecurves/@torridfashion to join the party. ❤
La modelo estaba yendo a una sesión de fotos a Los Ángeles cuando se da cuenta que su compañero de vuelo sacó el teléfono, escribió un par de mensajes hablando de ella y lo guardó. Hage jura que el hombre le sacó un par de fotos. “Menos mal ella no comió comida mexicana”, dice uno de los mensajes que le mandó la persona con la que hablaba el hombre. Él respondió: “Creo que sí comió comida mexicana”, leyó Hage sobre su hombro.
i'm shaking right now. i'm on a flight to LA right now on @americanair. i paid almost $70 extra for this seat i'm in because i know i need a little extra leg room. i'm extremely flight anxious but there were only middle seats available so i had to take what i could get. as soon as i sat down, the gentleman on my left began LOUDLY huffing, sighing, and readjusting himself in his seat. i see him furiously texting and then purposefully turning the phone away from me. so, naturally next time he texts, i take a look. the texts were about me and i'm almost positive he took photos of me. not only were the texts about me, but they were really mean and ugly, with even the recipient named 'linda' chiming back with shaming retorts…someone who can't even see the situation. if you can't read the texts, it says 'hopefully she didn't have any mexican food' and his response is 'i think she ate a mexican'. then he proceeds to say he's leaving a 'neck mark on the window' because he's so smashed against the wall. from the photos, you can see i'm not in his space. he's even taken over both arm rests on purpose, coming to my space and digging his elbows into my side…which is in my seat. his next text to her was 'if the news reports a DFW airbus a321 leaving the runway without rotating, that would be my flight.' another i see later? 'if these seats don't hold, it's not going to matter.' and that's just a few of them. there were several more. i didn't do anything to him. i'm in my seat, completely (see photos). i am crumpled into a ball trying to not bother. i'm just so upset. i asked the other man to my right if he'd switch me and told him what the man was saying about me and he said laughed and refused. that's fine, it's not his issue. this is a fat person's daily reality and not just on a plane. this is on a bus, standing in line at the grocery store, at a concert, on the internet. you can be completely in your own space, not bothering anyone, and people will still fuck with you and try to hurt you. all you can do is know you haven't done anything wrong just by existing and to move on. this just makes me a mixture of enraged and super sad.
Según el relato de Hage, el hombre tenía apoyado los dos brazos en su asiento y estaba empujando sus codos en su costado. La modelo estaba tan incómoda que le preguntó al otro pasajero si podía cambiar de asientos, pero él solo se río. Al final del vuelo, Hage tomó valor y enfrentó al hombre. “Me hiciste sentir muy incómoda por estar en este asiento. Soy una modelo que hace ejercicio cinco veces por semana, no sabes nada sobre mi cuerpo”, le respondió Hage.
“¿Eres un doctor? ¿Eres un profesional de la salud?”. “No te importa”, le dijo el hombre, a lo que ella respondió: “Mi cuerpo tampoco te tiene que importar y no sabes qué puedo o no puedo hacer con él”, disparó ella. La modelo le dijo que nunca más tiene que tratar a alguien de esa manera; el hombre le dio la razón y la invitó a cenar para disculparse. Ella pudo grabar toda la discusión y terminó posteando en las redes su descargo.
“Esta es la realidad diaria de una persona gorda. No es solo en un avión, es en un autobús, en la fila de la verdulería, en un recital, en internet. Tu puedes estar en tu propio espacio, sin molestar a nadie, pero la gente va a molestarte y va a intentar de lastimarte. Lo único que puedes hacer es saber que tú no hiciste nada malo solo por existir”, dijo la modelo en un post.
Este es el video que compartió Hage en su página de Facebook: