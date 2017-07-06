10 modelos que derrumbaron los estándares de belleza para triunfar

Evita Delmundo, es una de las favoritas para ganar el próximo concurso Miss Universo.
No es un escultural cuerpo o facciones perfectas las que convierten a la representante de Malasia en una de las cartas fuertes para el certamen, sino su fortaleza de espíritu, autoestima y seguridad.
Delmundo es una joven que rompe con los estándares de belleza, especialmente de un concurso como Miss Universo. Sus cientos de lunares y verrugas en su rostro y cuerpo, son la prueba de que el mundo está cambiando.
El camino no es fácil, la chica confesó a la revista Elle que tuvo que superar una etapa terrible de “bullying” en la escuela, pero ahora no tiene límites en busca de sus sueños.
“Siempre fue un sueño para mi adicionar para Miss Universo Malasia. Siento que es una buena forma de mostrar mi singularidad y confianza en mí misma”, dijo a la publicación.
“Nadie ha nacido perfecto y todos tenemos nuestras fortalezas y debilidades. Saber que tengo un efecto positivo me hace avanzar”, concluyó.
Y es que poco a poco en el mundo de la moda, jóvenes, adultos y hasta ancianos “imperfectos”, se han abierto camino para mostrar que la belleza se encuentra en todas las formas entre los humanos.
Aquí están 9 modelos que al igual que Evita, rompen con los estándares de belleza:
Winnie Harlow
Shaun Ross
Tess Holliday
Kanya Sesser
Madeline Stuart
Daphne Selfe
Sarah McDaniel
Casey Legler
Philippe Dumas
