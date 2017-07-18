Tener “huequitos en la cadera” es lo de hoy

Did you know that hip dips starts to be popular now 🤗 finally I don't have to work hard to get rid of them 😜 I just need to love them 🙄 #healthybalanceagatat #healthylifestyle #onlinecoach #healthyeating #healthychoices #bodybuilding #shredded #motywacja #trener #motivation #fitlife #fitness #trainhard #gymgirls #kobieta #body #gains #inspiration #diet #girlpower #uk #london #nutrition #hipdips #hip #dips #training

A post shared by @healthy_balance_agatat on Jul 18, 2017 at 4:08am PDT