Tener “huequitos en la cadera” es lo de hoy

La invasión de imágenes de cuerpos perfectos se volvió cada vez más agresiva gracias al uso de las redes sociales. Con esa masividad, también llegaron los desafíos virales en que personas comunes tratan de comparar sus figuras con modelos y personas entrenadas que cuidan de su cuerpo todos los días, todo el tiempo.
Sin embargo, una nueva moda se está imponiendo en las redes sociales. Las modas para obtener el vacío entre muslos hiperflacos, las marcas de los abdominales y el A4 poco tenían de saludables y generaban incomodidad entre las miles de personas que comparan su cuerpo y no tenían los mismos resultados. Pero el nuevo fenómeno que tomó las redes sociales es increíble y totalmente positivo.
Los huequitos de la cadera, o las caderas violín, son los surcos donde las caderas de encuentran con los muslos. Muchas veces se los confunde como los rollitos encima de la cadera pero no es más que una curva en el músculo, Aunque puede ser una manera (más) en la que las mujeres se sienten inseguras, es completamente natural y, como los usuarios de las redes sociales están aprendiendo, un rasgo que hay que celebrar.
Did you know that hip dips starts to be popular now 🤗 finally I don't have to work hard to get rid of them 😜 I just need to love them 🙄 #healthybalanceagatat #healthylifestyle #onlinecoach #healthyeating #healthychoices #bodybuilding #shredded #motywacja #trener #motivation #fitlife #fitness #trainhard #gymgirls #kobieta #body #gains #inspiration #diet #girlpower #uk #london #nutrition #hipdips #hip #dips #training
So I heard something really freaking interesting today. Something that honestly gave me peace of mind about a part of my own body that I've been self conscious about for as long as I can remember!! See that little divot/indent in my hip I'm pointing to there? I've always felt so uncomfortable with that part of my body! I've always called it my hip divot, but apparently a bunch of instagrammers are calling it a #hipdip, and they're speaking out about it. I've always felt like mine make me look like I just have big love handles. When I pick out clothing, I choose things that cover or camouflage that area. When I took pictures, I would put my hand over that area to cover it! During my whole fitness journey so far, I've always thought that someday, if I lose enough weight or build enough muscle, the hip dips would go away!!! Which was something I thought I was working towards! I guess in my mind, my ideal body didn't have hip dips. But today I found out that generally women who have these hip divots have them forever! Apparently there is no muscle mass in that area of your body so if you have the dip, you're stuck with it. My first reaction was, well damn. That sucks. But the more I thought about it, you know what? I'M RELIEVED!!! I'm relieved that I can finally quit focusing on something that I thought for so long was a negative and just ACCEPT my damn body as it is!!! I preach self love and that is loving your WHOLE SELF just the way you are made!!! So from now on I am going to PROUDLY display my #hipdips and love the shit out of them!!! They are part of my story and part of me and I'll be DAMNED if I don't appreciate myself exactly the way I was created!!! 💜 Not every woman has these…. I mean obviously every body is different!! What about you? Do you have hip dips? If you do, do you love them or hate them?
El hashtag en inglés, #hipdips, tiene más de 2.800 posteos solo en Instagram. El nuevo fenómeno que vino a dar un mensaje positivo en los cuerpos reales ya está cambiando las cosas para miles de personas que pensaban que tenían “un problema”.
Those wonderful things referred to as "hip dips" or "violin hips". I HATED them growing up because the internet told me they looked weird. Little did I know that they were totally normal and it's just your skeletal structure therefore there's very little you can do to change it. Now I just don't give a shit about them. 🤷♀️I guess the lesson here is that you gotta just learn to love yourself. Even if it takes your entire teenage years and part of your young adult life to learn that. #violinhips #hipdips #loveyourself #selflove #feelingmyself
“Me di cuenta que los huequitos de la cadera existen en muchas personas y no soy solo yo que los tengo desde la pubertad me levantó el autoestima en un 3000000%”, dijo una usuaria en Twitter. “Los odiaba cuando estaba creciendo porque Internet me decía que se veían raros. Ahora aprendí que son naturales de mi estructura ósea”, dijo otra usuaria en Instagram.