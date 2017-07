Justin Bieber sorprende a pacientes de un hospital infantil en California

So… our nurse comes in and asks Victoria if she's been asked about having a visitor? We say no. She ask if she likes "x" person. She says YES. Nurse exits the room. We discuss if she's joking or not. I explain that famous people come visit sick kids at children's hospitals all the time. In this person walks. Introduces themselves to Victoria and we sit stunned. Victoria's smile was amazing and huge. Prayed with us and gave tori a great big hug. Ok. Anyone wanna guess who her visitor was?!! #justinbieber

