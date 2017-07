Michelle Obama responde así a los racistas

Michelle Obama's first public appearance since leaving the White House. I'm proud to say that Colorado gave her a very, very, warm welcome back. The video is shaky because I was shaking with excitement. Thank you to The Women's Foundation of Colorado for putting on the inspiring event. Michelle reaffirmed (twice) that she will not run for President (followed by "boos" from the crowd) but was the warm, genuine, strong and thoughtful former first lady so many of us admire. Amazing woman. Awesome night. #wfco #michelleoabama #togetHER

