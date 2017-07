Video: Mira a Dwyane Wade bailar y cantar al ritmo de ¡La Bamba!

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 This is what Wade Wine does to you. Good times at one of my Wine events in china. Thank you to everyone in Yantai for the hospitality plus the band!! Oh and letting me get on the imaginary 🎤. #TOUCHIT #wadewine @dwadecellars

A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Jul 28, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT