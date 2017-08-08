Fotos: Así lucía antes; no creerás cómo se ve ahora

About 2 months into my journey vs now🤗 That was right around the time when my mindset really started to switch gears. I was starting to see results and it was the most empowering feeling to know that I was taking control and doing what it took to transform myself. I obviously wasn't at goal, I'm still not, but being proactive and able to say that I'm putting in the work – THAT is what I'm most proud of. #teamlosing SW: 286+ lbs CW: 175 lbs

A post shared by Morgan Bartley (@morganlosing) on Jun 28, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT