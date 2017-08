La joven de 26 años que se convirtió en asistente de Trump

#tbt to January 20, 2017! I never take selfies but had to take this one at my desk on our first day in the White House! Beautiful view of the Rose Garden behind me! It's been an incredible 6 months in the Trump Administration! Looking forward to the next 8 years! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

A post shared by Madeleine Westerhout (@madwestt) on Jul 20, 2017 at 8:20am PDT