Chris Pratt y Anna Faris aún siguen viviendo juntos

Thank you to @therock for nominating me for the #flex4forces challenge and introducing me to "Jack and Sledge Hammer," (his arms) The Rock's not the only one who names his guns by the way. Allow me to introduce you to my left arm, Melissa. She's less of a blunt force tool and more of an emotionally supportive friend. Anyways. #flexforforces @theuso now it's my turn to challenge somebody. I choose @davebautista Give 'em hell #drax It's for a good cause: to raise awareness for @theuso which is an awesome organization. And by the way… That's a wrap on #jurassicworld

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Jul 10, 2017 at 11:04pm PDT