Fotos: ¡Le salió competencia a Gianluca Vacchi! “Vikingo polaco” arrasa en Instagram

El entrenador personal Pawel Ladziak tiene más de 300,000 seguidores en la red social
Por: Primera Hora

Muchos creen que tiene 60 años, pero Pawel Ladziak tiene solo 35 y le gusta verse mayor únicamente para ganar popularidad entre sus seguidores de Instagram.

Ladziak, un entrenador personal de Varsovia (Polonia), ha logrado acaparar más de 300,000 seguidores en la red social, donde se describe como un “vikingo polaco”.

Całe nasze życie jest niczym innym jak ciągłym podejmowaniem decyzji. Jedne są mniej drugie bardziej ryzykowne. Każdy dzień jest jak drzwi do nowego. Możesz iść ale możesz zostać. Każda z nich niesie za sobą jakieś ryzyko. Jedni będą tylko zaglądać przez dziurkę od klucza, drudzy stać latami w uchylonych drzwiach a jeszcze inni założą, ze są zamknięte więc będą krzyczeć najgłośniej by ich wpuścić ale nie nacisną klamki z wewnętrznego strachu. Są i tacy co to ryzyko podejmą. Codziennie jesteśmy wystawieni na tą wielką próbę ryzyka w podejmowaniu decyzji. Nie stój bezczynnie, otwórz je pewnie i dwiema nogami wejdź śmiało. Tylko odważni ludzie i Ci co podejmują ryzyko mogą dojść tam gdzie u innych to zawsze pozostanie marzeniem. … Na koniec morał "nie stój w uchylonych drzwiach, przeciąg szkodzi zdrowiu" ostrzega WHO 😉

A post shared by Pawel Ladziak – Polish Viking® (@pavel_ladziak) on

Si bien Ladziak entrena desde los 16 años y frecuentemente compartía sus imágenes, no fue hasta que comenzó a buscar un look más maduro que sus seguidores crecieron hasta el punto de convertirlo en un personaje conocido en el mundo virtual.

Según él, verse mayor le ayuda a diversificarse de otros usuarios que como él, suben fotos de sus cuerpos trabajados. Aquí una imagen del antes y después:

On the left in the picture I was dreaming about what I have now. Today I know that 10 years of hard work was worth it. 💪🏻 2007-2017

A post shared by Pawel Ladziak – Polish Viking® (@pavel_ladziak) on

Tal como explicó al sitio polaco Wirtualna Polska, Ladziak decidió decolorar su cabello cuando le empezaron a salir canas, unos años atrás.

Por su parte, su esposa Magda ha comentado sentirse feliz de estar con un hombre que se ve mayor.

Muchos han comparado a Ladziak con el millonario italiano, Gianluca Vacchi, quien ha perdido  popularidad recientemente tras conocerse que un banco italiano le embargó parte de sus bienes. Actualmente, Vacchi es pareja de la exreina colombiana Ariadna Gutiérrez. ¿Qué te parece la competencia de Gianluca Vacchi?

Sardinia…💙 #gvlifestyle

A post shared by Gianluca Vacchi (@gianlucavacchi) on

Sunset.. @effek #gvlifestyle

A post shared by Gianluca Vacchi (@gianlucavacchi) on

Who cares wins😉 #gvlifestyle

A post shared by Gianluca Vacchi (@gianlucavacchi) on

