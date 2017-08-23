Encuentran muerto a campeón de fisiculturismo ¡Se atragantó con comida!

El campeón de fisiculturismo Dallas McCarver luego de atragantarse con su comida en su residencia en Florida.
La superestrella de 26 años de edad, a quien sus fans conocían como “Big Country”, fue hallada inconsciente el pasado lunes en noche en su casa de Boca Ratón por un amigo, informó su novia, la luchadora de la WWE, Dana Brooke, reportó TMZ.
Esta dijo que esto sucedió al poco tiempo de ella haber tenido una conversación por teléfono con él.
Brooke recordó que lo último que McCarver le dijo fue iba a cocinarse algo y “te amo, adiós”. Comentó que se cree que la causa de muerte de su novio fue por atragantamiento, ya que según las autoridades, no hay otras señales.
Además, dijo que no parece que el joven de 26 años hubiese intentado hacerse daño.
Su último video en vida
Could've been a little slower and better under control wth these 160s today… but sometimes you've just got to let the intensity flow. Great chest day with @josh_lenartowicz in @project_flex_fl #DragonsLair ! That damn @redcon1official #Silencer had me sweating like a whore in church boy! Whew!!!! #HotAsHell #LoveIt #DoTheHardSfuff #bigcountry #dallasmccarver #outgrowyourego #redcon1
Con Dana Brooke
❤️So here it goes, I'll try & be short– aug 22 the lord received another angel, who happens 2 be my LIFE- MY Dallas the one WHO ONLY UNDERSTOOD ME! I can speak on the behalf of his family– the love and support you all are showing for him & us is OVERWHELMING!! Dallas would always tell me "just keep swimming his little pengutimous (hippo mixed with penguin)" he would tell everyone the same — just keep swimming, keep moving through life and he will be your angel above!! He had a way with making people laugh!! Dallas was an exceptional body builder, but I didn't see him for that .. I saw him for HIM AND HIS HEART!! He is the best individual I have ever met– my ying to my yang.. finished my sentences and knew what I was thinking before I'd say it!! We had it all figured out – new WWE superstar "Big country" & "country strong" mixed tag team!!! — you were my life , you are my life, I still smell u and feel ur presence, NEVER LEAVE MY SIDE — like I have always asked; and u said NO NEVER Mrs. McCarver — I had your back and I knew you had mine!! Your our angel– STAYED TUNED FOR A NONPROFIT I have started — and as well as a memorial service as details will be out soon! #rip #myangel #mydallas #dallasmccarver #dteam #raw #ifbb #bodybuilding #losingalovedone #myheart #wwe #justkeepswimming #soulmate #swolemate #bestfriend #love #pray #faith #staystrong
@mattjansen8 And I had 3 goals this off season… add quality tissue in specific areas in order to improve the over all quality of the look I'll bring to stage, don't get too fat, and HAVE FUN! I'm not saying it's a fool proof plan, but that's not a bad 320+ 😉 #DallasMcCarver #BigCountry #CampJansen #OutgrowYourEgo #Redcon1 @redcon1official @outgrowyourego @project_flex_fl