Lo básico que debes tener para ejercitarte en casa

So my Dad just retired (tag or show an older adult in your life who needs this workout too)🙋🏽He's 63 years young & I wanted to create a workout for him to get him back into a regular exercise routine, he hasn't exercised regularly in quite some time. So here we go!💪🏽 . I suggest 2-8lb dumbbells . 1️⃣Squats (place feet a little wider than hip width, hold weights at shoulders or skip the weights all together) 12 Reps 2️⃣Shoulder Presses (sit in chair, w/ back not touching seat, core engaged) 12 Reps 3️⃣Curls (standing, pelvis slightly tucked, core tight) 12 Reps 4️⃣Lateral Lifts (finger tips on back of chair, keep toes forward aligned w/ knee, don't let inner leg open as you lift, keep knee & toes forward) 10 Ea Leg 5️⃣Lateral Hold (hold the top position of your lift, not too high, but enough to feel a little challenge, balance moves like these are excellent for older adults, to modify simply hold back of chair w/ finger tips of one hand) 10 Sec Hold ea Leg 6️⃣Calf Raises (hold back of chair w/ finger tips) 12 Reps 7️⃣Leg Glide (another excellent balance exercise, if need to hold back of chair w/ finger tips) 10 Ea Leg 8️⃣Seated Lifts (sit on edge of chair, tighten core, sit up straight, lift knees toward chest, but don't bend over, think core to help lift, alternating legs) 12 Reps 9️⃣Wall Push Ups (place hands wide, tuck pelvis, core tight, tippy toes, lean into wall & push away) 10 Reps . . 3-4 Sets . . Safe & great way to ease into a routine! Starting is the first step, then you can always do more as you get better. This workout is also great for anyone who just wants to start very safe & get some basics down, like "pregnant women or women just cleared to exercise after pregnancy/c-section" as some My wonderful chicas below have pointed out in the comments.😘 . Bra: @glyderapparel Leggings: @onnit . #workout #workoutmotivation #olderadults #lowimpactworkout #beginnerworkout #retired #retirees #forelderly #elderly #elderlywomen #elderlymen #formydad #babyboomers #exerciseroutine #ageandexercise #exerciseisimportant #exerciseismedicine #letsdothis #mytrainercarmen

A post shared by Carmen Morgan (@mytrainercarmen) on Aug 15, 2017 at 5:18pm PDT