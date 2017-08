Niño salva a su hermano de morir inspirándose en Dwayne “La Roca” Johnson

This story grabbed my heart. 10yr Jacob O'Connor found his little 2yr old brother, Dylan laying facedown in their pool. He pulled his little brother out and started CPR & chest compressions. He saved little Dylan's life. Jacob said he learned how to do this by watching me in his favorite movie, SAN ANDREAS. I'm so amazed and impressed by this little 10yr old boy's heroic actions and calm instincts in the middle of that kind of emergency distress. I now need to shake young Jacob's hand…

A post shared by therock (@therock) on Aug 25, 2017 at 5:40pm PDT