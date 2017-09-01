Actriz porno casi muere en accidente; hoy comparte el increíble antes y después

“Madison Ivy”, con más de un millón de seguidores en Instagram, quedó con su columna fracturada y el abdomen desgarrado
La actriz porno Clorisa Briggs vivió una terrible batalla tras ser víctima de un conductor temerario.
Por: Redacción

La actriz porno Clorisa Briggs, mejor conocida como “Madison Ivy”, recordó el martirio que vivió en 2015 cuando fue atropellada por un conductor irresponsable.

La alemana, con más de un millón de seguidores en Instagram, quedó con su columna fracturada y desgarro abdominal.

Por medio de una publicación en la citada red acompañada de fotos que muestran el antes y el después del accidente, la actriz, de 28 años, dijo que sobrevivió por meses sin ingerir alimentos ni bebidas, ya que era alimentada por un tubo a través de su cadera que conectaba con su intestino bajo.

“Esto es para toda la gente que está pasando un mal momento, cree en ti”, inicia la joven en su publicación.

“Yo fui víctima de un conductor temerario que salió de no sé dónde hasta tirarme a unas rocas…por favor, manejen con precaución. Yo he mantenido para mí muchos de los detalles del accidente, fue difícil para mí aceptar en ese momento que podía ser el final”, continúa la chica.

“Yo nunca había experimentado algo tan horrible mientras un grupo de médicos venían a mi habitación y me decían que no había nada más que hacer y que preparara para lo peor. Yo sigo aquí porque nunca nos dimos por vencidos…puntualiza la joven, a quien le dijeron que tenía 8 por ciento de posibilidades de sobrevivir.

“Madison Ivy” estuvo nueve meses conectada a los tubos.

