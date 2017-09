Shailene Woodley habló del horrible trato que sufrió en prisión

thank you, @marieclaireuk, for the opportunity to sit down and talk about why sustainability can be both invigorating and uncomfortable, but vital nonetheless for the progress of future generations. more often than not, it is the unsung heroes who end up changing the world. i'm grateful to have this platform to be vocal about the issues most important to me, but all my words and wisdom are simply borrowed from the hearts and souls whom live on the front lines of change each and every day. to all the warriors and water protectors from Standing Rock and beyond: we are in this together. you are not forgotten. thank you for your courage and your bravery in protecting our beautiful Mama 🌏. #marieclaireuk #marieclaire #sustainability #motherearth #love #uptous

