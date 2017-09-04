Perdió más de 100 libras sin hacer ejercicio

To celebrate fitting into smaller jeans yesterday, here's a #transformationtuesday with my old jeans – an Old Navy size 20. Peep that they used to be TIGHT. Very tight. There was no give in these (why was I buying non-stretch jeans??) and it…it shows. And now today they're huge on me! I wear an 8-10 depending on the brand and cut. 100 pounds down and COUNTING! Not where I want to be yet, but not even close to where I was ❤️ . . . . #weightloss #weightlossjourney #keto #ketoaf #ketogenic #ketogeniclifestyle #ketocommunity #ketosis #ketolife #ketofam #ketogenicdiet #lchf #lowcarbhighfat #eatfatlosefat #losingweightfeelinggreat #extremeweightloss #transformation #weightlossmotivation #weightlosstransformation #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #fattofit #obesetobeast

A post shared by Kristina (@ellipticalifragilistic) on Aug 15, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT