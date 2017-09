Cuevas en la Antártida podrían resguardar vida de seres desconocidos

The best kind of bedroom. After 18 months of planning, I'll be headed back to #McMurdo #Antarctica for 2 months of under ice diving. Hell yes. #getyourassoutside #earthcapture #celebratewild #thevisualcollective #tlpicks #greatnorthcollective #lust4nature #goodtimesoutside

A post shared by Michael Becker (@michael.s.becker) on Aug 29, 2017 at 10:42am PDT