Alica Schmidt, la atleta más sexy del mundo

La revista australiana Busted Coverage eligió a la velocista alemana Alicia Schmidt como contendiente al cetro de atleta más sexy del mundo.
Schmidt, de 19 años, compite en 200, 400 y 800 metros. La velocista es seguida por miles en redes sociales. Sus fotos son las que tendría cualquier modelo.
As some of you might already know, I'm about to begin a new chapter in life. I will leave my hometown to start a new adventure elsewhere! I want to thank all of you guys who supported me until now. Moreover, I want to thank my partner @puma and @profuelsupplements! I definitely don't take this for granted and all of this is not out of the ordinary. I am so grateful for all the support I received along the way.
Hey meine lieben, wie viele von euch ja bereits wissen mache ich viel Sport. Ich schaffe es nicht immer 100% auf meine Ernährung zu achten und bin daher sehr dankbar einen Partner wie @profuelsupplements an meiner Seite zu haben. Mir persönlich helfen die Produkte sehr weiter und ich kann sie reinen Herzens weiterempfehlen.
Morgen gehts endlich los mit dem Staffelvorlauf bei den Europameisterschaften! wir freuen uns schon mega und sind bereit drückt uns um 10.30 Uhr die Daumen das wir am Sonntag sicher im Finale stehen. Es wird live übertragen bei http://www.eurovisionsports.tv/eaa/
La mala noticia para sus seguidores es que ya alguien se ganó su corazón. Desconocemos si es otro atleta.