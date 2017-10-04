Lista completa de nominados a Premios MTV EMA 2017

Los Premios MTV EMA 2017 este año se llevarán a cabo en la ciudad de Londres y ya se sabe cuales artistas han sido nominados.
El éxito del año “Despacito” de Luis Fonsi y Daddy Yankee logró una mención en la categoría de Mejor Canción. Ahí competirá con éxitos de Clean Bandit, DJ Khaled, Ed Sheeran y Shawn Mendes.
Fue Taylor Swift la que lidera la lista de nominaciones para los premios europeos con 6 menciones incluyendo Mejor Video por su exitoso sencillo “Look What You Made Me Do”.
Shawn Mendes sigue de cerca con cinco nominaciones, incluyendo Mejor Canción y Mejor Artista.
La fiesta del los Premios MTV EMA 2017 se transmitirá el domingo 12 de noviembre.
¡Lista completa de nominaciones aquí!
MEJOR CANCIÓN
Clean Bandit – Rockabye ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
DJ Khaled – Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller
Ed Sheeran – Shape of You
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee – Despacito (Remix) ft. Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back
MEJOR ARTISTA
Ariana Grande
Ed Sheeran
Kendrick Lamar
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
MEJOR LOOK
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Rita Ora
Taylor Swift
ZAYN
MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO
Dua Lipa
Julia Michaels
Khalid
KYLE
Rag‘n’Bone Man
MEJOR ARTISTA POP
Camila Cabello
Demi Lovato
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
MEJOR VIDEO
Foo Fighters – Run
Katy Perry – Bon Appétit ft. Migos
Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.
KYLE – iSpy ft. Lil Yachty
Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN VIVO
Bruno Mars
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Eminem
U2
MEJOR ARTISTA DE MÚSICA ELECTRÓNICA
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Major Lazer
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
MEJOR ARTISTA ROCK
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Royal Blood
The Killers
U2
MEJOR ARTISTA DE HIP HOP
Drake
Eminem
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
MEJOR ARTISTA ALTERNATIVO
Imagine Dragons
Lana Del Rey
Lorde
The xx
Thirty Seconds To Mars
MEJORES FANS
Ariana Grande
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
MEJOR ARTISTA PUSH
Hailee Steinfeld
Jon Bellion
Julia Michaels
Kacy Hill
Khalid
KYLE
Noah Cyrus
Petite Meller
Rag’n’Bone Man
SZA
The Head And The Heart
MEJOR WORLD STAGE
Steve Aoki – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2016
Kings of Leon – Live from Oude Luxor Theatre, Rotterdam, The Netherlands 2016
Tomorrowland 2017
DNCE – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017
The Chainsmokers – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017
Foo Fighters – Live from Barcelona, Spain 2017