Las fotos poco conocidas de Marilyn Monroe nadando desnuda que valen una fortuna

Tenía 36 años y lucía espectacular
Marilyn Monroe, diva de Hollywood.
Han pasado 55 años desde el repentino fallecimiento de Marilyn Monroe y su figura sigue estando cubierta por un halo de misterio y culto.

Por eso, una serie de fotografías poco conocidas de la actriz completamente desnuda, nadando en una piscina, serán subastadas por Heritage Auctions en una suma que oscila entre los $25,000 y $35,000 dólares.

12 fotos tomadas por Lawrence Schiller en 1962, el año de su muerte, muestran a Marilyn seductora a color y resplandeciente.

Schiller, que trabajaba para la revista Life, fue uno de los últimos artistas que retrató con su lente a la diva de Hollywood, antes de su fallecimiento en agosto de 1962.

Lawrence Schiller, exfotógrafo de Life. (Getty Images)

En la subasta también habrán fotos de Frank Sinatra, The BeatlesMuhammad Ali.

