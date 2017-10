Ricky Martin muestra al mundo el espíritu de superación de su querido Puerto Rico

It’s incredibly intense what Puerto Rico is going through at the moment. It will take a long time for my island to go back what it was. The governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rosselló said it will cost approximately 90 billion dollars to rebuild the island. We need more help. Thousands of families lost EVERYTHING …….but their smiles and love for life is intact. We are optimistic. Everything is going to be ok and my island will shine again. BUT WE NEED TO WORK……ALOT. #Allin4PR For donations link on BIO. 📸: @omarcruzphoto

A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on Oct 3, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT