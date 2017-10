Arrestan a papá de cuatro hijas al acudir a cita para la residencia

ICE has relentlessly targetted our communities and torn families apart. Melecio is the latest victim of this broken system, but we have a chance to take action. Sign the petition https://t.co/psQ6LXUpMd to urge ICE to release him. #Not1More #FreeMelecio pic.twitter.com/VWueFm5svG

— Voto Latino (@votolatino) October 16, 2017