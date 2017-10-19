Mujer sorprende con su fuerza a los ocho meses de embarazo

Muchas mujeres aseguran que el embarazo es una de las etapas más bellas que puedan tener, aunque también mencionan que tiene sus problemáticas comunes como los malestares y la necesidad de guardar reposo en algunos casos, sin embargo, esta no es la situación de Sarah Strong.
Esta mujer de 29 años de edad, quien vive las últimas semanas de embarazo de su segundo hijo, se ha negado a abandonar sus rudas rutinas de gimnasio, por lo que ha llamado poderosamente la atención de los seguidores de las redes sociales.
Lifting this baby is gonna feel like nothing after the 9 months of working out with him 🤰🏻💪🏻❤️ chest day. Down to 5 dips (pre-pregnancy I think I could get 10). . . . . . . . #pregnantpowerlifter #pregnantlifter #chestday #dips #triceps #fitmom #fitpregnancy #powerlifting #powerlifter #mombod #strongmom #survivor #fitlife #fitchick #fitspo #momlife #babygains #8monthspregnant @theellenshow @fitpregnancy @strongmomslift @strongfitnessmag @muscleandfitnesshers @inspirepregnancy
Actualmente esta joven es capaz de levantar 275 libras de peso muerto, una disciplina que abrazó hace un par de años y que le ha dado, según ella misma publica en Instagram, la mejor forma física de toda su vida.
Squats with the safety bar felt so much better than traditional back squats. Baby Max is making gains, and mama is working on strengthening the muscles I'll need on his birthing day. Squat every day! 📸 @club_iron . . . . . . . . #pregnantpowerlifter #pregnantlifter #powerbelly #powerlifter #powerlifting #squat #squatlow #squateveryday #asstograss #fitmom #fitpregnancy #healthypregnancy #strongmom #fitchick #legday #8monthspregnant #fitness #momswithmuscles #singlemom #gymlife #beastmode #noexcuses
Con ocho meses de embarazo esta chica sigue entrenando entre cuatro y cinco días por semana y aunque es fanática del ejercicio y de levantar pesas, recomienda a las mujeres embarazadas que no están acostumbradas a este tipo de rutinas no llevarlas a cabo ni probarlas durante la gestación para no ponerse en peligro.
Strong: able to withstand great force or pressure. . Powerlifting always reminds me of what I can overcome. 2017 has been a very challenging year. But, I am determined to stay strong. I share my story because I'm not ashamed of my struggles. I'm not one of those social media accounts that portrays this perfect life no one can match. My life has been messy and difficult, but it's real. I'm a single mom. I'm a survivor of domestic violence. I'm the mother to an angel I never got to hold. But I'm strong. I'm determined. I'm a lover. I'm a Christ follower. I am happy with who I am, and I'll never apologize for that. I hope that somewhere, someone can be inspired to press because of my story. Never give up ❤️ 🎥: @club_iron #pregnantpowerlifter #pregnantlifter #pregnant #deadlift #8monthspregnant #deads #powerbelly #powerlifting #domesticviolenceawareness #survivor #mombod #strongmom #juststrong #fitspo #motivation #fitchick