El significado del “brazalete mágico” de Floyd Mayweather

El multicampeón mundial de boxeo Floyd Mayweather reveló su lado más místico en Instagram.
“Money” publicó un video en donde muestra su “brazalete mágico“. Una joya que lleva en su mano izquierda de la que cuelgan varios dijes. Mayweather explicó que lo tiene hace 10 años y decidió mostrarlo al público para honrar las cosas de la vida que lo hacen feliz.
This charm bracelet that was made for me 10 years ago is one of my favorites out of all the priceless pieces I own! I brought it out today to honor the things and people I enjoy the most. Each charm tells a bit about me. The basketball and football pieces: two of my favorite sports that I bet and win on all the time. The musical note: this represents my love and appreciation for all genres of music. The double "R": out of all the 400 exotic cars that I've owned throughout my life, the Rolls Royce is one of my favorites. The jet: this is for my jets, “Air Mayweather” that has taken me to places around the world that most could only dream of. The chess piece: it’s a reminder that life is about strategy and you must not only know your next move, but your opponent as well. The kid charms: these charms represents each of my four children, the absolute loves of my life. And last but not least, a boxing glove: a tribute to where it all started from.
Cada dije es como un talismán para Mayweather. Las piezas de fútbol americano y baloncesto representan sus deportes favoritos. La nota musical es su amor por todos los géneros musicales. La doble R es su preferencia por los Rolls Royce. El jet es una referencia a su avión personal el “Air Mayweather“.
La pieza de ajedrez no significa que a “Money” le guste ese juego. Es el recordatorio que la vida es acerca de la estrategia. “Debes saber que no es sólo sobre tu próximo movimiento, también el del rival”.
Los otros dijes representan a sus cuatro hijos, a los que llama “amores absolutos“.
Y por supuesto hay un guante de boxeo: “un tributo a lo que empezó todo”.