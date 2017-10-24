El significado del “brazalete mágico” de Floyd Mayweather

This charm bracelet that was made for me 10 years ago is one of my favorites out of all the priceless pieces I own! I brought it out today to honor the things and people I enjoy the most. Each charm tells a bit about me. The basketball and football pieces: two of my favorite sports that I bet and win on all the time. The musical note: this represents my love and appreciation for all genres of music. The double "R": out of all the 400 exotic cars that I've owned throughout my life, the Rolls Royce is one of my favorites. The jet: this is for my jets, “Air Mayweather” that has taken me to places around the world that most could only dream of. The chess piece: it’s a reminder that life is about strategy and you must not only know your next move, but your opponent as well. The kid charms: these charms represents each of my four children, the absolute loves of my life. And last but not least, a boxing glove: a tribute to where it all started from.

