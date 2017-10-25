La increíble dieta que le hizo perder 55 libras

Luego de varios años de intentarlo, una pequeña modificación en su alimentación ayudaron a que George Thomas llegara a su peso ideal
Georgie logró su objetivo y ahora lo presume en Instagram.
Por: Redacción

Georgie Thomas se ha convertido en los últimos días en un ejemplo para casi 10 mil usuarios de Instagram, luego de que en su cuenta ha ido documentando cómo es que logró bajar 25 kilos (55 libras) en poco tiempo, y sin necesidad de hacer mucho ejercicio o someterse a rigurosas dietas.

Durante años, George libró una batalla constante con su peso, pues por más que se sometía a regímenes estrictos de alimentación y pasaba horas en el gimnasio no podía bajar esos 82 kilos (180 libras) que pesaba y mucho menos dejar de ser talla 14.

These were some snap shots of my last 16 week challenge and I was so happy with the end result but I wanted to build my bum more. This second 16 week challenge definitely has been more challenging as I have been trying to build more muscle. Right now I feel more like numbers 2-3 but with a fatter/more muscley bum but to get that I feel it around my stomach which is where I hold it a lot. I definitely have days that I feel podgy and yuck and it has been a challenge physically and mentally eating a lot more but still trusting the process. I have never been stronger than what I am now training with @maytivate.pt so I know something is changing. This next week is the start of my new phase and my macros have changed and this weekend I'm going to start planning my days with set meals so I don't even have to think about it and I just do it. I am so freaking excited to see what changes happen over the next few weeks knowing that I achieved this last time!

A post shared by G E O R G I E T H O M A S (@georgiethomas) on

Luego de varios años luchando contra la obesidad, finalmente encontró la alimentación que le ayudó a llegar a la meta. Se olvidó por completo de los carbohidratos, cambiándolos por alimentos integrales y llevando una dieta de entre 1,500 y 1,800 calorías diarias, lo que le ayudó a bajar esos kilos de más.

“Tres años y medio más tarde sigo el mismo programa y puedo ajustarlo cuando sea necesario, lo que demuestra que se trata de un verdadero cambio de estilo de vida. Estoy comiendo más que nunca y me siento realmente bien”, indicó en una entrevista a “Daily Mail”.

Además, encontró la motivación ideal para ir al gimnasio y ahora sigue con clases de entrenamiento personal que le han llevado a seguir en su peso.

