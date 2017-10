Selena Gomez le ha devuelto la sonrisa a Justin Bieber

October 27: Justin and Selena seen at his house in Beverly Hills, CA. #Jelenaisback #selenators #beliebers #jelenators #candids #hqs #news #jelenaupdates #selenagomez#justinbieber #jelena #justinbieberandselenagomez #weareback #revival #purpose #wolves #friends #ripabelena #theweeknd

A post shared by Wolves (@this.is.our.revival) on Oct 30, 2017 at 4:39am PDT